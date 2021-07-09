Unique Lancaster charity to mark 10th anniversary with seaside celebrations

Neuro Drop In is marking 10 years with a party next weekend.

The award-winning charity marks 10 years of supporting people on Saturday July 17, and will be holding a special event to mark the occasion.

Members have also been taking part in a 10 Marathons for 10 Years sponsored challenge, and will be marking its completion on the same day.

Neuro Drop In provides unique support for anyone affected by a neurological condition, such as multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, epilepsy, dementia, cerebral palsy, Huntington’s disease, ME, MG, MSA and acquired brain injury.

Neuro Drop In founder Sharon Jackson outside the charity's former home at HMP Lancaster Farms.

The charity, set up by Sharon Jackson, relies heavily on the generosity and support of the local people, businesses and community groups who give their time and money to help run the centre.

It receives no statutory funding and needs to raise more than £140,000 a year to cover the costs of activities, which include many classes and groups such as crafts, singing for wellbeing, mindfulness, yoga, seated exercise classes, physio, mindfulness and book groups.

Neuro Drop In has been looking for a new permanent home since last summer, when it had to leave its base at HMP Lancaster Farms.

And while they have temporary office space at White Cross, it's not ideal and they are still looking for a place where members can meet up.

However, the team is looking forward to its birthday party next weekend, which is being held at Jo 'n' Lee’s by the Sea - a cafe based at the former VVV gym site in Coastal Road, Morecambe.

There will be live music from local bands Do You Like Worms? and The Hound Dogz, as well as a raffle with prizes including a huge beauty product hamper, vouchers from Kitty Brown, Tropic, M&S and many more.

Refreshments will be available from the café and there will be lots of information and a few surprises too.

The charity's supporters will be gathering on the prom opposite Happy Mount Park from 2pm to co-ordinate the final leg of their challenges and the festivities will run from 4-7pm.

Jo Barlow, the new fundraising and awareness coordinator for the charity, said: "My family and me have been supported, indeed adopted, by the fantastic family that is Neuro Drop In.

"My son has a neurological condition which affects every area of our lives - and we started our journey with them a few years ago.

"I’m proud to join the team working to raise funds and awareness.

"At Neuro Drop In we laugh, love and cry together. Most of all we try to make the most challenging times a little better and spread kindness and understanding. We do get angry too…we want to change things that need to be changed.

"Whatever your diagnosis or none, when you’re in a situation you’ve never been in before you don’t know what questions to ask, we listen...and hear you.