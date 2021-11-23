Unique Lancaster charity to hold festive fundraiser as it continues search for new home

Some of the users of the Neuro Dropin at the Vale of Lune.

Neuro Drop In has found a temporary regular venue to operate from at the Vale of Lune Rugby Club - but needs to find a permanent place it can call its own.

As we reported in une, the charity is still looking for a new home, after having to move from its original home next to HMP Lancaster Farms in 2020.

Neuro Drop In provides unique support for anyone affected by a neurological condition, such as multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, epilepsy, dementia, cerebral palsy, Huntington’s disease, ME, MG, MSA and acquired brain injury.

Sharon Jackson.

The charity is continuing to run as many of its services as possible from the rugby club, including meet and greets for newly diagnosed clients, supporting those struggling with life changing disability, offering foot spa treats and delivering re-set neuro fitness, yoga and Singing for Wellbeing in the same room.

Charity founder Sharon Jackson said: "Managing noise levels was our main issue but Neuro Drop In has always risen to a challenge and a solution was found from an unlikely source...silent disco!

"Blue tooth headsets and wireless technology link our group participants with their practicioner without the rest of the room hearing a sound. A huge thankyou from us to everyone who donated and helped us raise every penny we needed to launch the project successfully.

"We are as busy as ever with newly diagnosed people contacting us weekly, referrals are up 27 per cent and we have a lot to do which means we need to fundraise.

Neuro Dropin is holding a Christmas Craft Market on December 12.

"It has been almost two years since Neuro Drop In had the opportunity to host a spectacular fundraiser and we are delighted that we will hold a Christmas Market and Santa's Grotto event on December 12 at the Vale from 10am until 4pm."

Some of the users of the Neuro Dropin during a session at the Vale of Lune.