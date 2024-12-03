Under-pressure Royal Lancaster Infirmary at high alert level after 'highest number on record' attend A&E

Services at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary are under extreme pressure and the hospital has declared the highest level of internal escalation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust (UHMBT) has announced it is at Operations Pressure Escalation Level (OPEL) 4.

OPEL 4 is only declared when hospitals are under severe pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This allows the trust to take additional steps to maintain safe services for patients and help them cope with significant and growing demand.

Due to increased pressures at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary the decision has been taken to escalate to OPEL 4.

OPEL is a method used by the NHS to measure the stress, demand and pressure a hospital is under, with OPEL 4 representing the high escalation level.

OPEL 4 is declared when a hospital is ‘unable to deliver comprehensive care’ and patient safety is at risk.

The decision to declare OPEL 4 has been made namely due to the unprecedented demand the trust is seeing at the RLI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week saw 1,391 attendances at the RLI Emergency Department – the highest number on record.

More than 80 patients were seen in the department both on Monday and Tuesday this week, resulting in ambulances queuing outside the department, compromising the ability of ambulances to respond to life-threatening emergencies in the community.

A trust spokesman said: “The safety of our patients and colleagues is vital; and the decision to declare OPEL 4 acknowledges that we were at a point where we cannot continue in the way we are due to the increased risk of harm.”

Immediate actions being taken by trust teams and partners include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Utilising all alternative options to A&E, including Same Day Emergency Care, Surgical Emergency Ambulatory Care, the Gynaecology Assessment Unit, and the Priority Admission Discharge Unit

*Community colleagues focusing on admission avoidance activities

*Cancellation of non-essential meetings/activities in order to redirect clinician time to patient facing activities

*Seeking support from local place-based partners and Integrated Care Board systems

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can you do to help?

If you are not contacted directly, continue to turn up for your appointment. Please also contact the number on your appointment letter if you are no longer able to make your appointment so it can be reallocated to another patient.

In spite of the challenges faced, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if you require urgent medical help, continue to come forward.

The public can help the trust to manage these periods of demand by ensuring they are seeking help from the most appropriate health services, and only attending A&E for serious accidents and emergencies. If you are unwell, visit NHS 111 online for 24/7 advice about the most appropriate care for your needs.