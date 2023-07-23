From Monday July 24, Tyson Fury will open the first ‘Snack Swap Shop’ letting customers trade in their unwanted snacks for a free Furocity Power Protein Bar.

The snack shops will pop up in Iceland stores throughout the country to give Brits a shot at snack redemption.

Pulling no punches, the swapped products won’t go to waste. Iceland is teaming up with Olio to ensure the unwanted snacks are donated via the local sharing app. Together so far, Iceland and Olio have redistributed more than two million meals and counting.

Tyson Fury launching Furocity protein bars.

The first protein bar from Tyson Fury is available in Caramel and Chocolate Fudge Brownie for £2.

Fury said: "I knew if I launched a protein bar that it had to be good macros and tasty and I'm confident there'll be no such thing as snack regret when people try these.

"To prove to people how good these taste, we’re letting them swap their crappy snacks with the best protein bar on the market!”

The Iceland ‘Snack Swap Shop’ will be in Iceland stores throughout the country from July 24 until July 30.

Full terms and conditions available at www.iceland.co.uk