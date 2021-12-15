Tributes paid to stalwart supporter of Royal Lancaster Infirmary

Drew Tennant.

Drew Tennant, a former chair of the hospital’s supporting charity, passed away on December 4 aged 89.

Friend and fellow committee member Matt Patrick said: “He believed in helping people and was very much into Lancaster and Lancashire, and came into the Friends of RLI from that.

“It was his nature to be outgoing and to help people. The RLI was something that he loved.”

Mr Tennant spent his career working in the hospitality trade and, along with his wife Carol, used his catering skills to host regular coffee mornings that raised thousands of pounds for the cause.

Bay Hospitals Charity manager Judith Read said: “Drew’s passing is such a huge loss to the Friends of the RLI, the hospital, and the local community.

“He was a lovely person who worked so hard to do so much for others. He will be missed, but his legacy will be felt for many years to come.”

Money raised by Mr Tennant and his friends and family was used by Friends of Royal Lancaster Infirmary to make improvements for patients and staff all over the hospital.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Aaron Cummins said: “The half-century of support that Drew gave to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary is absolutely remarkable.

“The commitment that he showed to the hospital and the community it serves is a testament to his character. He will be greatly missed by his friends here at the RLI.”

As well as being a stalwart supporter of the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Mr Tennant was a member of Lancaster Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society (LADOS), was involved in Carnforth Station and Railway Trust, and had an interest in model trains.