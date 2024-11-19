Trekkers raise £166k for Lancaster hospice on journey across India
The group is celebrating beinging in a massive £166,000 for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.
The hospice celebrated the achievement on Facebiook, saying: “Our amazing intrepid trekkers arrived back at St John's Hospice [on Monday] morning after 11 days of trekking across India.
"Memories were made, experiences that will never be forgotten and a phenomenal £166,000 raised for hospice care. Welcome home team.”
The trip included a climb to peaks of 2,875m, and ended with a visit to the Taj Mahal.
St John's Hospice, based in Slyne Road, provides end-of-life care for people in north Lancashire and south Cumbria.
The hospice is now signing up trekkers for their next fundraising trip in 2025, on the Camino de Santiago pilgrim trail in Spain to the UNESCO World Heritage site of the Santiago old town.
