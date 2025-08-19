Trek supports cancer charity close to Heysham family’s hearts

A group of family and friends are taking on a Yorkshire Dales walking challenge in aid of The Eve Appeal.

The Team Eve trekkers are made up of friends and family, including Dominic Bell, who lives in Heysham with his wife and children.

Dominic, a Principal Master Mariner for Liverpool-based marine consultancy Brookes Bell, said: “The Eve Appeal is a charity close to my family’s heart. Our mum succumbed to ovarian cancer in 2001 and in 2016 my sister Jo had womb cancer, but happily she was treated early and made a full recovery.

"Since 2017, with family and friends, we have organised various fundraising walks – both here in the UK and in the Himalayas – and, to date, have raised over £20,000 for The Eve Appeal.

Some of the Team Eve trekkers on a previous fundraiser.

“In 2025, it’s all about the number 25! On September 6, we will be taking on a 25-mile walk in the Yorkshire Dales with the aim to take the grand total raised, since 2017, above the £25,000 mark – MISSION:EVE:25!"

The walk will start and finish at Horton-in-Ribblesdale and will include the mountains Pen-y-Ghent and Ingleborough, trekking out to Clapham.

This year’s team is over 20-strong and is made up of family and friends from across the UK.

Dominic’s sister Jo Goulden, who lives with her husband and daughter in Baildon, West Yorkshire, said: “I was diagnosed with womb cancer in 2016. Fortunately, I knew the symptoms of gynaecological cancer and made sure I was referred to a specialist quickly.

"I had surgery shortly after and have been cancer free for over seven years.

"The Eve Appeal is a fantastic charity, funding ground-breaking research into gynaecological cancer.

"Their funding stream has been hit over the past few years due to the pandemic, so we are keen to raise as much as possible for them!”

The Eve Appeal is the leading UK national charity funding research and raising awareness into the five gynaecological cancers – womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal.

Every day 60 women in the UK are diagnosed with a gynaecological cancer and 21 die.

To donate to Team Eve Trekker’s challenge, just click https://www.justgiving.com/page/mission-eve-25