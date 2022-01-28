Tree collections create much needed money for Lancaster charity

Christmas Tree Recycling volunteers at work.

Each January volunteers from large companies such as EDF, United Utilities and Electricity North West and local companies like Barden Biomass and TSG, as well as individuals, donate their time, vans and man power to collect Christmas trees from all across the area St John’s serves.

From Grasmere to Garstang, more than 2,000 trees were collected in exchange for a donation to St John’s Hospice.

The Christmas Tree Recycling scheme isn’t just convenient, it means instead of ending up in landfill, the trees are mulched and turned into bio fuel.

It also reduces the petrol and diesel that several individual trips would have needed, as the volunteer’s vans were capable of collecting many trees at once, and the routes for the drivers were planned to be as efficient as possible to save time and energy.

Fundraising manager at St John’s Hospice, Lisa Morgan, said “We’re blown away by the generosity of everyone who made a donation to get their Christmas trees collected this year! I have to thank our army of volunteers, because we wouldn’t have been able to do this without them.

“Milnthorpe WI kindly baked cakes to keep our volunteer drivers going, and it was great to see so many people in our community supporting the Hospice through these Christmas tree collections.”