The Traitors star Andrew Jenkins has arrived in Lancaster as part of a challenging UK-first charity trek.

The walk takes Andrew through Cumbria and Lancashire, after crossing the border from Scotland, following almost three weeks of walking.

Finalist of the popular BBC show, Andrew is walking 1,200km over 42 days to raise funds for Headway – the brain injury association. It is thought to be the first charity trek along this particular route.

Over the weekend, Andrew trekked from Carlisle to Lazonby and then on to Great Strickland.

Traitors star Andrew Jenkins poses in front of Lancaster Castle during his UK-wide charity walk. Photo: @andrewjenkinsofficial on Instagram

On Monday he walked from Great Strickland to Bretherdale Head, and then on Tuesday he walked from Bretherdale Head to Milnthorpe.

Today, Wednesday October 23, saw Andrew trek between Milnthorpe and Lancaster Castle, before posting a selfie outside the castle gates on his Instagram account.

Andrew will leave Lancaster on Thursday morning and head to Woodplumpton, before walking on to Mawdesley on Friday October 25.

The epic trek began on September 29 at the famous Scottish castle used to film The Traitors, and will end at Cardiff Castle in November.

Andrew Jenkins at Lancaster Castle.

It marks a major milestone for Andrew who was told – following a serious road accident when he was 21 – that he may never walk again.

Andrew sustained a serious brain injury in the accident and was unable to continue his promising rugby career, however he was described by doctors as a ‘miracle patient’ after making a full recovery.

Now, 25 years later, Andrew is walking to fundraise for Headway to support the vital work they do in helping people with brain injuries and their families.

He’s also using the walk to raise awareness of mental health challenges, for men in particular, having experienced periods of poor mental health himself over many years.

During the trek Andrew plans to do talks on wellbeing and mental health to a series of sports and community groups along the route.

Andrew said: “Headway does incredible work to support survivors of brain injuries and their families as it can have a huge impact on all of their lives too as my family and I found out following my accident….and I’m delighted to be able to raise awareness and funds for their vital work through the trek.

“I’m also undertaking this challenge for everyone out there who has been told they can’t do something, who think they can’t achieve anything, and who have lost their self-belief. I want to show them that even though life can feel impossibly hard at times, there’s always a way forward - literally one step after the next can take you a long way.

“And I want to show people that talking about how we feel helps us move through the challenging times, as well as showing others who might be feeling the same that they are not alone.”

The Big Trek sees Andrew raise funds and awareness for Headway by walking between castles in the UK, starting from Ardross Castle in Scotland where The Traitors was filmed, down to Cardiff Castle in his home city. His journey includes stops at Lancaster Castle in England and Carrickfergus Castle in Northern Ireland, covering all four home nations.

Jen Murgatroyd, Headway’s director of fundraising, said: "We are immensely grateful for Andrew’s dedication and efforts in taking on this challenge for Headway.

“The money raised will go towards things like our Emergency Fund that helps family members be at the bedside of their loved one in critical care, or our nurse-led helpline that provides essential information and emotional support to brain injury survivors and their families.

“We are proud to have Andrew champion our cause and I’m sure his journey will give hope and inspiration to other brain injury survivors."

Charity donations can be made via Andrew’s Givestar page at https://givestar.io/profile/73754a5b-a691-4598-a0e4-9727ea9c745c or you can follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/andrewjenkinsofficial/