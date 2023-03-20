Trainee solicitor to undertake solo Morecambe to Bridlington cycle challenge for charities

Bibby plans to complete the 171-mile coast-to-coast cycle solo, in under three days, starting tomorrow, Tuesday.

The Way of the Roses is a challenging cycle route that stretches from Morecambe to Bridlington.

Bibby has chosen to split any funds raised equally between Breast Cancer Now and Prostate Cancer UK, as these are two charities close to her heart.

Bibby Curtis.

Bibby said: "I had some annual leave left to take and wanted to do something meaningful and challenging that could help make a difference.

"This cycle ride is a way to raise awareness and funds for two charities that are doing vital work in fighting cancer. I know that the challenge will be tough, but I’m also very aware that those diagnosed with cancer go through a far, far more challenging journey than the one I’m about to endure.

"I hope that thought will keep me going and allow me to raise as much money as possible for these fantastic charities.”

When asked about the support from her colleagues and friends, Bibby said, "Most of them have said that I'm a little mad. But all have been supportive, and I can't believe I've already raised over double what I had hoped to raise."

Despite not having had much time to train, Bibby is feeling confident and determined, albeit a little nervous.

"I'm hoping that a lot of determination and some sunshine will get me through it," she said. She is currently keeping supporters updated on her journey via Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

In hopes that her effort will inspire others to donate to the cause and support her on her journey, Bibby said: "I strongly believe that putting yourself in situations that are out of your comfort zone, and by giving yourself challenges in life, you grow and develop as a person," she shared. "If life was easy, it would be boring!"

For those who wish to donate and support Breast Cancer Now and Prostate Cancer UK, or for updates on Bibby’s journey, please visit her JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bibby-curtis