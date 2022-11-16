Launched in June, the initial fund of £25,000 was aimed at town and parish councils, community and voluntary groups and local charities for funds for both established projects and new initiatives which tackled poverty.

Nine applications were successful, with organisations sharing £35,000 after the fund was increased to reflect the strength of the projects.

Among them were Kirkby Lonsdale Community Cupboard and Milnthorpe Family Centre.

Kirkby Lonsdale Community Cupboard was awarded £2,637 towards providing a supervised environment for job applications, benefit claims and to signpost those that need it to other dedicated and professional assistance at the already operational Community Lunches, tailored to older and vulnerable residents, and the newly-established and operational Community Café.

Milnthorpe Family Centre received £3,000 towards supporting through school referrals up to 16 children and families that will benefit from subsidised childcare during school holidays, giving opportunities for parents to continue to work and also ensuring a safe place for children to play, learn and socialise.

Coun Suzie Pye, SLDC's Portfolio Holder for Health, Wellbeing and Poverty Alleviation, said: "I have been overwhelmed by the amount of often unheralded work already going on in our communities to try to make things a little easier for people who find themselves struggling financially.