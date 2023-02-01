Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS is encouraging people to come forward for their COVID-19 booster before the programme comes to end mid-February 2023.

Why is the Covid-19 booster programme coming to an end in Lancashire?

The decision to end the booster programme in Lancashire and South Cumbria, by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), has advised that the offer of an initial booster dose should end thanks to the success of the vaccine programme.

The Covid-19 booster programme will come to an end in Lancashire later this month.

The NHS COVID-19 vaccination programme has delivered 144.5 million doses of the vaccine since December 2020.

What date will the programme end?

The last chance for anyone who has been invited for a Covid-19 booster to take up the offer will be on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

The local care board has confirmed that this will be the last chance for anyone who has been invited for a COVID-19 booster to take up the offer, until future campaigns are agreed by JCVI and Government.

Will I still be able to have the Covid vaccine after this date?

Anyone who hasn’t yet had their first or second vaccination (primary course) can still come forward, as the NHS will continue to operate a smaller scale vaccine offer from mid-February onwards to ensure those eligible for first and second doses can still get their jabs.

To book a COVID-19 booster online, visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19

This is what the Lancashire and South Cumbria spokesman said:

Jane Scattergood, senior responsible officer for the Lancashire and South Cumbria COVID-19 vaccination programme, said: "Over the last two years, the Lancashire and South Cumbria COVID-19 vaccination programme has administered almost 4.4 million doses, helping to ensure that the public have widespread protection from COVID-19 and its variants.

"Following the decision to bring the booster offer to an end, it is still important that people make an appointment in the next couple of weeks if they are still yet to have their booster.

