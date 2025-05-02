This is when pharmacies in Lancaster and Morecambe will be open on Bank Holiday Monday

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd May 2025, 09:59 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 10:00 BST
It’s May Day on Monday, and shops will be offering a limited service.

The NHS has issued a guide to helping you find a pharamcy in case it’s needed on Bank Holiday Monday.

Here are the ones that will be open across Lancaster and Morecambe:

Asda Pharmacy, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, 10am to 4pm

Boots, St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster, 9.30am to 5.30pm

Superdrug, St. Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster, 9am to 5.30pm

Boots, Arndale Centre, Morecambe, 11am to 4pm

The full list can be found at https://www.lancashireandsouthcumbria.icb.nhs.uk/our-work/your-local-services/pharmacy/pharmacy-bank-holiday-opening-times

Location, opening times and range of services of all pharmacies can be found on the NHS England pharmacy locator at https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy

