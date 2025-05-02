This is when pharmacies in Lancaster and Morecambe will be open on Bank Holiday Monday
The NHS has issued a guide to helping you find a pharamcy in case it’s needed on Bank Holiday Monday.
Here are the ones that will be open across Lancaster and Morecambe:
Asda Pharmacy, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, 10am to 4pm
Boots, St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster, 9.30am to 5.30pm
Superdrug, St. Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster, 9am to 5.30pm
Boots, Arndale Centre, Morecambe, 11am to 4pm
The full list can be found at https://www.lancashireandsouthcumbria.icb.nhs.uk/our-work/your-local-services/pharmacy/pharmacy-bank-holiday-opening-times
Location, opening times and range of services of all pharmacies can be found on the NHS England pharmacy locator at https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.