These are the pharmacies open in Lancaster and Morecambe this Bank Holiday Monday - August 29

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS in Lancashire is reminding people of all the services available during the August bank holiday, including pharmacies that are open.

Some health services may be closed or operating on different hours on Monday, meaning people could be faced with longer waiting times.

GP surgeries in the region will be closed and for any urgent care needs, people are asked to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111. NHS 111 will help direct you to the most appropriate service which could be a walk-in centre, pharmacy or an out-of-hours GP appointment.

Pharmacies open in Lancaster and Morecambe on Bank Holiday Monday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a life-threatening situation, people should always call 999. If you have to attend A&E be prepared for longer waits as the service is notoriously busy over public holidays and will treat patients based on the order of need and severity.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, the 24/7 Crisis Line is available on 0800 953 0110.

Here are the pharmacies open on Bank Holiday Monday in Lancaster and Morecambe:

Asda Pharmacy – Ovangle Road, Lancaster LA1 5JR. From 10am-4pm.

Boots Pharmacy – 14-16 Lancaster Gate, St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster LA1 1NB. From 10.30am-4.30pm.