These are the Christmas and New Year 2022/23 pharmacy opening times in Lancaster and Morecambe
While there will be changes to opening times over the festivities, some pharmacies in Lancaster and Morecambe will be open over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board is advising locals to make sure any repeat prescriptions are ordered before Christmas, and to ensure that individuals have enough medication to see them through as pharmacy opening times may vary across the Christmas and New Year period.
If you are concerned you can speak to your GP or pharmacist about ordering repeat prescriptions online.
Contact NHS 111 online or over the phone if you are in urgent need.
Those eligible should also book flu and COVID-19 vaccinations – especially if you are attending parties or visiting family – rather than putting it off until the new year. To find out if you are eligible, and to book, visit healthierlsc.co.uk/getmyjab.
This is when your local pharmacy will be open during the festivities:
Christmas Day – December 25
Dalton Square Pharmacy, 24-26 Great John Street, Lancaster 8am-10pm
Morecambe Bay Chemist, 28-30 Regent Road, Morecambe 10am-1pm
Boxing Day – December 26
Asda Pharmacy, Ovangle Road, Lancaster 10am-4pm
Boots Pharmacy, 14-16 Lancaster Gate, St Nicholas Arcades Lancaster 10.30am-4.30pm
Boots Pharmacy, 4 Royalty Mall, Arndale Centre Morecambe 11am-4pm
Tuesday, December 27
Asda Pharmacy, Ovangle Road, Lancaster 10am-4pm
Boots Pharmacy, 14-16 Lancaster Gate, St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster 10.30am-4.30pm
Superdrug Pharmacy, Unit 1, St.Nicholas Square, Lancaster 9am-5.30pm
Boots Pharmacy, 4 Royalty Mall, Arndale Centre, Morecambe 11am-4pm
New Year’s Day – January 1
Asda Pharmacy, Ovangle Road, Lancaster 10am-4pm
Boots Pharmacy, 14-16 Lancaster Gate, St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster 10.30am-4.30pm
Dalton Square Pharmacy, 24-26 Great John Street, Lancaster 11am-5pm
Boots Pharmacy, 4 Royalty Mall, Arndale Centre, Morecambe 11am-4pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Christie Park, Lancaster Road, Morecambe 9.30am-4.30pm
Monday, January 2
Asda Pharmacy, Ovangle Road, Lancaster 10am-4pm
Boots Pharmacy, 14-16 Lancaster Gate, St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster 10.30am-4.30pm
Boots Pharmacy, 4 Royalty Mall, Arndale Centre, Morecambe 11am-4pm