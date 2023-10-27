Therapy helps Heysham woman find a ‘new me’ after treatment for breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual event which raises awareness of the disease and aims to encourage people be more aware of the symptoms and to check their bodies regularly.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

By far the largest number of CancerCare clients seek help from the charity after receiving a diagnosis of breast cancer, either themselves or within their families.

Gillian Holden from Heysham was diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine breast screening in October 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully, Gillian’s cancer had been caught in its early stages and was successfully treated, but she began to feel anxious and concerned that it would return so she was put in touch with CancerCare by the Breast Cancer Team at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Gillian Holden.

Gillian was invited to a special breast education event at the Slynedales Centre and later referred for one-to-one therapy.

“I knew that I needed some help but didn’t know what or how," she said.

"I had mixed emotions at this point. The thought of going to a new place and talking to a stranger left me feeling overwhelmed but the thought that I was being offered help was a huge relief. I just wanted to find my old me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian opted for a series of hypnotherapy sessions with therapist Anne-Marie Flynn as she was keen to develop coping strategies and tools to help her face the future. However, she was initially apprehensive.

“I dreaded my first session," she said. "I was too scared to drive and felt like I was barely functioning. I was made very welcome at Slynedales and Anne-Marie was very kind and welcoming.

"The first session was an informal chat mixed in with a scientific explanation of what was happening in my brain. By the end of the first session I felt that Anne-Marie completely understood that I was going through."

By the end of the third session, Anne-Marie’s help had already begun to have a dramatic impact on her well-being – not just mentally but also physically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I realised that we weren’t going to talk about the past as it can’t be changed," Gillian said. "With this realisation, the noise in my head was suddenly quieter. I felt more relaxed and content.

"As the weeks progressed there were so many positive changes in my mood. My sleep improved, my smile returned, my chronic back pain eased and I was able to reduce the amount of painkillers I needed.

"I felt more able to cope with whatever life threw at me.

“There were a few tears at first but subsequent sessions involved a lot of laughter and joy. My family noticed a difference in my well-being. They said I was less snappy, less tired and more fun to be around.

"I don’t feel that I found my old ‘me’, but I found a new ‘me’ that I like even better!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian is urging women to be aware of the symptoms of breast cancer and ensure they see their doctor with any concerns.

“My breast cancer was discovered through routine screening and caught very early," she said. "I had no lump or other symptoms.

"It is so important to check your breasts and investigate as soon as possible any signs that could be cancer, but it’s equally important to attend regular screening when offered, not just for breast cancer."