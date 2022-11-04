The Lancaster and Morecambe areas with the most people aged 100 or more, according to new census data

The figures show that the population of England and Wales continues to get older on average, with a total of 45 people in the Lancaster and Morecambe area aged 100 and over recorded at the time of the 2021 census.

There were nearly 14,000 centenarians recorded in the 2021 census, up from around 11,000 a decade before.

David Sinclair, chief executive of the International Longevity Centre UK, said one of the main challenges of an ageing population is how to support people to age well.

There were 45 people in the Lancaster district aged 100 or more at the time of the 2021 census.

He said: “We need to be thinking about access to education and learning across the whole life so that we can make sure we are prepared for the 100-year life, even if that doesn’t end up being everyone.”

Here are the number of centenarians in neighbourhoods in the Lancaster district recorded for the 2021 census, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Bare – 7 people aged 100 or over.

Kellet and Lune Valley – 5.

Carnforth, Silverdale and Warton – 4.

Hest Bank and Bolton-le-Sands – 4

Morecambe South West – 4.

Scale Hall and Torrisholme – 4.

Halton and Caton – 3.

Marsh, Haverbreaks and Scotforth West – 3.

Scotforth East and Bowerham – 3.

University, Galgate and Dolphinholme – 3.

Morecambe Town – 2.

Skerton and Vale – 2.

Lancaster East – 1.

Morecambe West End – 0.

Morecambe Westgate – 0.

Lancaster Central – 0.

Moorlands and Greaves – 0.