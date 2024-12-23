Despite the pressures, it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP, revealing the best and worst surgeries in England.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%). Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in England which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Royal Hospital Chelsea - London There were 188 survey forms sent out to patients at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. The response rate was 47%, with 86 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 97% said it was very good and 2% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Wraysdale House Surgery - Coniston, Cumbria There were 250 survey forms sent out to patients at Wraysdale House Surgery in Coniston, Cumbria. The response rate was 44%, with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 97% said their experience was very good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Cartmel Surgery - Cartmel, Cumbria There were 224 survey forms sent out to patients at Cartmel Surgery in Cartmel, Cumbria. The response rate was 52%, with 116 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 97% said it was very good and 2% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales