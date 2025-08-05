A teenager who was critically injured after being hit by a police car in Lancaster has undertaken a mammoth challenge to support the hospital which helped save his life.

Tom was 11 when he was hit by the vehicle as he crossed the road in Skerton in May 2023.

He was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool where he spent two months, initially in a coma and on life support after suffering a serious brain injury.

Now 13, Tom decided to to try repay the people who helped him back to fitness, and has completed a 58-mile bike ride from Kendal to Fleetwood with family and friends.

He's so far raised almost £1,800, and is hoping to do a similar challenge for the Royal Lancaster Infirmary A&E and local paramedics.

Tom said: “The amazing doctors and nurses at Alder Hey looked after me and helped me to heal and slowly recover to get back to being my normal fun loving, cheeky, happy outgoing person that I was before my accident.

“It is now two years since my accident, and I want to do something to say thank you to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital as they helped save my life, so they can keep helping other children just like they helped me.

"If you can, please support my bike ride. Every donation no matter how small will go straight to Alder Hey to help buy equipment, toys, and provide support for families who are going through a similar situation as my family and I went through.

“Any support will be greatly appreciated.”

A message on Tom’s Facebook page 'You can do it Tom!' added thanks to everyone who has already donated, and extra special thanks to all of the specialists and carers who continue to support Tom on his full road to recovery.

You can donate online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/thomas-white-13

Tom was injured on the evening of May 25 2023.

The incident happened just before 8.30pm on Owen Road in Lancaster at the junction with Torrisholme Road and involved a marked police Peugeot 308 hatchback which was responding to an emergency call.

Tom was taken by ambulance to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and later transferred to Alder Hey.

Police referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to carry out an independent investigation.