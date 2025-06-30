Teen cycles from Lancaster to London to support leukaemia charity

A Lancaster teenager cycled from his home city to London to support a charity close to his heart.

Leo Palmer, 15, cycled 283 miles to raise money for Leukaemia and Myeloma Research UK, in support of his grandmother who is undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma.

Leo, who set off on the marathon ride from Lancaster Castle just a week after finishing his GCSE exam, covered the incredible distance in just five days, arriving at Big Ben in the capital on June 26.

His mother Christina said she was so proud of her son, who decided to undertake the fundraising ride after seeing his grandmother, Sandra Vallente, 73, suffer with blood cancer.

Leo Palmer with mum Christina and dad Jamie.

Mrs Vallente is staying with the Palmer family at their home in Morecombe while undergoing treatment.

Christina said: “Leo’s nana was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in October last year and started treatment fairly quickly. She was diagnosed after breaking her ankle.

“She was in a lot of pain and they couldn’t work out why she wasn’t healing. They did a series of tests and found she had multiple myeloma. She is staying with us at the moment and has been for several months – she is a major presence in our family.

“We heard about LMRUK because of her diagnosis and treatment. Leo decided to do this fundraising because he saw what she was going through. Multiple myeloma is not one of those things you think about until it’s right in front of your nose.”

Leo Palmer cycled from Lancaster to London for charity.

Despite the cool and windy weather in Lancaster where Leo began his journey, higher temperatures soon hit as he travelled south. Leo found conditions particularly difficult to manage during day four of his journey, a 59 mile stretch from Leicester to Milton Keynes, but pushed through the summer heat with little complaint.

After setting an initial target of raising £500 for LMRUK, Leo’s fundraising total now stands at £3,370 and is rising by the hour.

He said the comments and donations coming in via JustGiving had helped him along the journey: "The messages people are leaving with donations are so inspiring, and I’ve had a lot of messages from my friends too which were really motivating.”

Leo’s dad Jamie followed him in the car for most of the journey, but chose to join his son on an electric bike for the very last leg.

“I cycled on a Lime Bike from Buckingham Palace to Big Ben, and that was hard enough, so I know how tough it’s been for Leo and we’re so proud of him!” he said.

Upon arriving at Big Ben in London, Leo was thrilled to be greeted by his mother Christina, best friend Sam, girlfriend Ava and family friends from Lancaster, all holding banners that read ‘You did it! Well done, Leo!’.

Leo, who is already more than 6ft tall, is a keen footballer and also takes part in kickboxing and high jump. He plans to train as an apprentice in plumbing and heating when he finishes school.

To support Leo’s fundraising go to his Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/leo-palmer-15