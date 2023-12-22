A charity launched by a Morecambe schoolboy after he was diagnosed with cancer is to hold a special Valentine's Ball.

Team Reece Children's Brain Tumour and Cancer Charity - set up by Reece Holt, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 13 after a battle with brain cancer - is to stage the event on Friday February 16 at the Mazuma Stadium

The Golden Hearts Valentine’s Ball will have live entertainment from Sold to the Sky and performances from Dance Design.

The night will also include a three course banquet, gift bags, a charity raffle and auction prizes, as well as a few surprises on the night.

Reece Holt

Dress code is black tie for men, and red/gold for women.

Tickets cost £65 per ​person, with funds going towards Team Reece and also Meningitis Now.

Please note this event is over 18s only, unless by prior approval from Team Reece.