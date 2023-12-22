Team Reece to host Valentine’s Ball at Morecambe FC’s Mazuma Stadium
Team Reece Children's Brain Tumour and Cancer Charity - set up by Reece Holt, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 13 after a battle with brain cancer - is to stage the event on Friday February 16 at the Mazuma Stadium
The Golden Hearts Valentine’s Ball will have live entertainment from Sold to the Sky and performances from Dance Design.
The night will also include a three course banquet, gift bags, a charity raffle and auction prizes, as well as a few surprises on the night.
Dress code is black tie for men, and red/gold for women.
Tickets cost £65 per person, with funds going towards Team Reece and also Meningitis Now.
Please note this event is over 18s only, unless by prior approval from Team Reece.
Tickets are available online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/team-reece-childrens-brain-tumour-cancer/