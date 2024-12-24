Targeted lung health checks across Morecambe Bay reach cancer diagnosis milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 300 people in Lancashire and south Cumbria have had cancers diagnosed early because of targeted lung health checks.

The national initiative, which had its first pilot in the region in 2021, sees people considered to be at risk of lung cancer being invited for health checks with the aims of finding cancer before symptoms appear and improving patient outcomes.

A 15-minute telephone assessment is offered to those aged 55 to 74 who are known by their GP as having ever smoked. During the call, a health professional will assess the risk of developing lung cancer over the next five years; people found at high risk will be offered a CT scan.

On reaching the significant milestone of 300 cancers diagnosed, Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Cancer Alliance senior programme manager Anne Turner said: “Across our region, more than 45,000 people have participated in the Targeted Lung Health Check programme, and 300 people have benefitted from potentially lifesaving treatment and have a better chance of recovery thanks to an earlier diagnosis.

“The large majority of people who participate in this initiative will receive the all clear, giving them peace of mind; those who are scanned are offered follow-up CT scans every two years.

“Finding cancer early and starting curative treatment can be the difference between life and death. People diagnosed with lung cancer at the earliest stages are nearly 20 times more likely to survive for five years than those whose cancer is caught late.

"Lung cancer traditionally presents late as there are no symptoms of disease in its early stages – the lung screening programme presents a real opportunity to increase early diagnosis and save lives.

“The 300 people who have received a cancer diagnosis following their Targeted Lung Health Check would, I’m sure, recommend accepting the invite when it arrives.”

Due to the success of this programme, Targeted Lung Health Checks are now being rolled out across the country and will become part of the national screening remit by 2029, and become known as ‘Lung Cancer Screening’. It is currently being offered to patients that meet the criteria in Fylde and Wyre, with plans to roll out the programme in other areas of Lancashire and South Cumbria in the new year.

More than three quarters of cancers diagnosed nationally (76 per cent) as part of the assessment are found at the earliest stages.

Symptoms of lung cancer may include:

*A persistent cough or change in your normal cough

*Coughing up blood

*Being short of breath

*Unexplained tiredness or weight loss

*An ache or pain when breathing or coughing

*Appetite loss

If you are worried about one of the above symptoms, do not wait until you are invited for a lung health check – contact your GP as soon as possible.