Take part in Lancaster hospice’s popular Moonlight Walk in memory of someone you love

St John’s Hospice in Lancaster has announced the return of its popular Moonlighjt Walk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year the Slyne Road charity lit up Lancaster and Morecambe green on its reinvented 16km walk.

And they now hope fundraisers will join them on Saturday June 14 to walk in memory of someone while discovering the area like you've never seen it before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will begin at the hospice where those taking part can enjoy the event village from 8pm before setting off for the night-time walk at 10pm.

The walk will once again take in Lancaster Castle.

The Moonlight Walk is open to everyone aged 11 and above. You don’t have to have had friends or family cared for by St John’s Hospice to join in – this is a chance to celebrate anyone you have loved whilst supporting a vital local charity.

As well as friends and families, team, clubs and businesses of all shapes and sizes are welcome to take part.

The Moonlight Walk is a sponsored 16km night time walk around Lancaster and Morecambe. It will start and end at St John’s Hospice and this year will again visit Lancaster Castle on route.

Every walker is issued a t-shirt which they can personalise in memory of someone important to them.

Visit sjhospice.org.uk/moon and use discount code MW25 for 25% off your tickets until February 28.