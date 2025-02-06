Take part in Lancaster hospice’s popular Moonlight Walk in memory of someone you love
And they now hope fundraisers will join them on Saturday June 14 to walk in memory of someone while discovering the area like you've never seen it before.
The event will begin at the hospice where those taking part can enjoy the event village from 8pm before setting off for the night-time walk at 10pm.
The Moonlight Walk is open to everyone aged 11 and above. You don’t have to have had friends or family cared for by St John’s Hospice to join in – this is a chance to celebrate anyone you have loved whilst supporting a vital local charity.
As well as friends and families, team, clubs and businesses of all shapes and sizes are welcome to take part.
The Moonlight Walk is a sponsored 16km night time walk around Lancaster and Morecambe. It will start and end at St John’s Hospice and this year will again visit Lancaster Castle on route.
Every walker is issued a t-shirt which they can personalise in memory of someone important to them.
Visit sjhospice.org.uk/moon and use discount code MW25 for 25% off your tickets until February 28.