Take on the breathtaking Morecambe Bay while raising funds for Lancaster cancer charity

A Lancaster charity which provides support to adults and children affected by cancer is returning with one of its most iconic fundraisers this July.

CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria have recently launched their 2025 Cross Bay Walk, an approximately eight-mile walk across the sands of Morecambe Bay, one of the area’s most stunning natural wonders.

On July 20 at 1pm, walkers will leave Arnside Promenade across the bay towards their destination in Grange-over-Sands.

Hundreds of people are expected to make the famous trip, which is to be led by Kings Guide to the Sands, Michael Wilson.

The 2025 CancerCare Cross Bay Walk promises another bucket-list experience.

Michael’s expertise and experience of the bay will ensure everyone can safely enjoy the fresh air, open space and scenery of one of the UK’s bucket-list walking experiences.

The walk is expected to take around four hours to complete. Participants are recommended to have a reasonable level of fitness and children and dogs are welcome to join.

Last year’s Cross Bay Walk raised more than £23,500 for CancerCare, an event record for the charity, which has centres in Lancaster, Barrow, Kendal and Morecambe.

Event lead Lisa Lambert said: “CancerCare’s Cross Bay Walk continues to grow each year and we’re now proud to hold one of the biggest charity walks of the summer. The event is always a favourite amongst our team and we’re so excited to walk side by side with supporters as we cross the stunning bay surrounded by dramatic coastline.

“Please join us for this incredible experience whilst we raise funds for people in our area who are dealing with the devastation of a cancer diagnosis or a bereavement.”

Booking is now open. Ticket prices are £17.50 per walker or £65 for a family ticket. Bringing a dog will cost £2 per dog. Early bird tickets are priced at £15 and are available until Feb 28.

Book online at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EIMA

Visit the CancerCare website for more information at cancercare.org.uk/news-and-events/cross-bay-walk-2025