Swimmers told to stay away from Morecambe beach due to pollution risk
Swimmers are being advised to stay away from one of Morecambe’s beaches today, Friday.
Bathing is not advised at Morecambe South beach due to the likelihood of reduced water quality.
The Environment Agency's Swimfo app has put an alert on the beach - which usually has a water quality rating of 'good'.
The Surfers Agauinst Sewage website also lists the beach has having a pollution risk warning.
Most Popular
-
1
Morecambe mum spiked on night out in Lancaster brought back from dead 30 times
-
2
Swimmers told to stay away from Morecambe beach due to pollution risk
-
3
Doctor calls for plant-based foods only at Lancaster council meetings and events
-
4
North West shows steepest rise in Covid hospitalisations in a week - up by a staggering 55 per cent
-
5
Community buildings in Lancaster and Morecambe could be open this winter for public to keep warm as energy bills rise
Morecambe North beach has no alert issued.
The announcement follows a reassurance earlier this week from United Utilities that they had not released any raw sewage into the bay.
Swimmers had complained of raw sewage floating amongst them as they swam in the sea at Morecambe and Heysham over the weekend.
An Environment Agency spokesman said on Wednesday: “We received reports of a potential pollution to Morecambe Bay on August 14. Investigations regarded this as low risk to the environment."
Pollution risk forecasts are made by the Environment Agency every day at bathing water around the UK.