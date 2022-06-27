Sunset at Helvellyn summit for Lancaster charity supporters

The hospice, which supports people in the South Lakes, north Lancashire and parts of North Yorkshire, teamed up with local guided events company Adventure Trails UK to organise the once in a lifetime experience on Saturday June 18.

Collectively the hikers raised more than £3,500, setting off at 5.30pm and arriving back just after midnight! The route took the fundraisers up Whiteside and Lowes Man before climbing Helvellyn to take in the spectacular sunset.

Among the walkers were St John’s Hospice staff and marketing agency SQ Digital. Tony and Anna Bell even celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary at the summit with non-alcoholic fizz, cheers and a congratulatory banner!

The group reaches the peak.

Annabelle Holloway, fundraiser at St John’s Hospice, said "This was such an amazing experience, and it was great to be joined by supporters and a local business, all giving back to their community by supporting their local hospice.”

"Everyone set themselves an incredible personal challenge, and we were rewarded with such an amazing view.

"Thank you to Sean and Nic from Adventure Trails for keeping us all entertained and safe, and thank you to everyone who joined us to raise an amazing amount of money whilst sharing laughter and magical moments along the way!”

The group just after setting off.

Anna and Tony celebrating their wedding anniversary at the peak.