Still time to sign up for 5K Colour Dash fun run in Garstang in aid of hospice

The Lancashire market town of Garstang will welcome hundreds of participants for the second annual Garstang Colour Dash fun run this Sunday.

Organisers St John’s Hospice, Lancaster, say more participants are welcome. They have allocated a further 200 spaces for anyone who wants to turn up on the day , with registration open from 11am until the race starts at noon. The 5km run starts from Cherestanc Square, outside Booths supermarket.

Vincents Solicitors are the main sponsors for the Garstang 5K Colour Dash 2018

Zosia Muhler from St John’s said: “We are absolutely delighted to have more than 400 runners already registered, and the event is shaping up to be as much of a success as last year. From our experience of the first Garstang event, we want to make sure anyone who makes a last minute decision to take part can do. We’ll have a team on the ground helping to get people registered on the day from 11am, why not come on down and join in the fun!”

The event is being sponsored by five local businesses, with Vincents Solicitors as headline sponsor with Towers + Gornall, Display Wizard, Nationwide Building Society and the Garstang Country House Hotel sponsoring four colour stations.

Chris Mathews and Olivia Robinson from Vincents Solicitors will be firing the starting pistols, waving participants off on the 5km route through the town, out towards the River Wyre and Greenhalgh Castle, where they will be pelted with clouds of colour, before heading back to the finish line at Cherestanc Square. L

Family-friendly activities going on throughout the town during the day will include a fun warm up session, live music and stalls providing refreshments.

Last year’s event saw more than 500 people run through a riot of colour and raise more than £10,000 for the hospice. This year, the charity has set a target of £15,000.

Additional sponsorship is welcome and will further support the inpatient unit and the home visiting community teams of St John’s Hospice to provide palliative care for people from Grasmere to Garstang.

For more information click the link: www.sjhospice.org.uk/colourdash