A popular fundraising event returned to Morecambe on Sunday to paint the town all the colours of the rainbow.

Around 450 participants ran through colourful paint powder in the 5km run along Morecambe promenade to raise money for their local hospice, cheered along by spectators.

Morecambe’s Colour Dash was originally planned for September 24 and was postponed due to heavy rain in the forecast.

Luckily, participants were blessed with sunshine on the rearranged date, if a bit of a chilly start!

Salvatore Lebaldi, director of the Morecambe Colour Dash’s main sponsor S&J Security, said: “We’re so happy to be supporting St John’s Hospice again. They area great local charity, and most people from this area have known someone or been helped themselves by their care.

"This is our third Colour Dash and it’s always so much fun, it’s great to see so many people getting out in the sun and having an amazing time for charity!”

You can still donate online at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/morecambecolourdash2023