News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

St John's Hospice Colour Dash 5k returns to Morecambe

A popular fundraising event returned to Morecambe on Sunday to paint the town all the colours of the rainbow.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST

Around 450 participants ran through colourful paint powder in the 5km run along Morecambe promenade to raise money for their local hospice, cheered along by spectators.

Morecambe’s Colour Dash was originally planned for September 24 and was postponed due to heavy rain in the forecast.

Luckily, participants were blessed with sunshine on the rearranged date, if a bit of a chilly start!

Salvatore Lebaldi, director of the Morecambe Colour Dash’s main sponsor S&J Security, said: “We’re so happy to be supporting St John’s Hospice again. They area great local charity, and most people from this area have known someone or been helped themselves by their care.

"This is our third Colour Dash and it’s always so much fun, it’s great to see so many people getting out in the sun and having an amazing time for charity!”

You can still donate online at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/morecambecolourdash2023

See all upcoming St John's Hospice events at sjhospice.org.uk/events

-

1. Morecambe Colour Dash

- Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales
-

2. Morecambe Colour Dash

- Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales
-

3. Morecambe Colour Dash

- Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales
-

4. Morecambe Colour Dash

- Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:MorecambeSt John's Hospice