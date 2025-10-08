Son-in-law takes on mammoth Lake District challenge to support Lancaster hospice

A maintenance technician took on the iconic Bob Graham Round to raise more than £3,000 for St John’s Hospice to thank them for his mother-in-law’s care.

The ‘Bob Graham’ is a Lake District Mountain Challenge based on the route taken by the famous fell runner Bob Graham back in 1932.

The 66-mile, 27,000ft circuit takes the runner over 42 of the highest peaks in the Lake District. The challenge for the ultra-distance fell runner is to complete the journey within 24 hrs.

And Josh Brooks managed it in under 23 hours – his first attempt!

Josh said: “I wanted to do something to raise funds for St John’s Hospice to thank them for their beautiful and tender care of my late mother-in-law.

“The Bob Graham challenge is well known for its difficulty, so it was perfect for my aim to take on something different and famed for hardship that people would sponsor me for. I started from the fact I've been running for two years, liked fell running and and have completed two ultra marathons in that time.

“I took annual leave one day a week to train on the terrain and there were 4am starts for a two-hour run before work. I had to be physically fit as it’s an ‘all or nothing’ challenge.

“Parts of the route were punishing and there was bad weather too; I just kept pushing myself.

“When I was really struggling, I thought of my wonderful mother-in-law, my wife and our children – that spurred me on.

"During some of my training runs I would just cry whilst running. It was a way of processing my grief and also a reminder of why I was doing this.

"Jo was a very special person, and I knew that from day one. She was an incredible woman, so positive and she loved me like a son: one of those genuine people who always had my back. I realise how lucky I am to have known her.

“Jo arrived at St John’s with multiple tumours. The moment she came here a weight was lifted for Jo and the family. You could see although she was so poorly that a big part of the Jo we knew so well came back. We couldn’t have facilitated that change, but St John’s can.

“Everything for Jo’s comfort was accommodated, whether little touches like helping her put on her favourite perfume to bringing toys for our kids, to managing her pain – the care is incredible.

"I hold the St John’s team so dear, it’s obviously not just a job to them, the nurses, housekeepers, hospitality, fundraisers and volunteers; the staff are like no one I ever met. Losing Jo was grief like I’d never experienced. I had to do something to help fundraise so others can have St John’s care.”

“I can’t believe I managed to do it in under 23 hours, after just four months training. I’m shellshocked all the training paid off and I’m so happy with people’s generous sponsorship support.

Rowan Wood, Josh’s trainer, said: “Ridiculous idea… Josh came to me four months ago, wanting to do something big to raise funds for St John’s Hospice, to say thanks for the care they’d given a close family member.

"He wanted his effort to be huge and epic, to give back what he could, so a Bob Graham Round was his plan. Despite having pretty much no experience he was determined to go for it. Luckily for Josh, I’m a big fan of a ridiculous idea!

“Come the big day, I fully believed he had it in him. The Bob is a huge undertaking though, even for those that have trained for years, so nothing was guaranteed. But wow, he absolutely smashed it.”

Lisa Morgan, head of community fundraising at the hospice, said: “I’m speechless and that’s unusual for me! Josh has put his heart and soul into this challenge to raise money for St John’s care in the hospice and in the community.

"Every time we have spoken, I have felt his love for his mother-in-law and for St John’s. It’s such an achievement and we’re all very proud of what he has done to help other patients and families in the future.”

You can still support Josh’s fundraising by going to https://www.justgiving.com/page/bgr4sjh