Slimming groups are here to stay

Weight loss drugs can’t replace the power of group support for lasting weight loss, says local expert

A Slimming World Consultant from Morecambe says slimming clubs are needed more than ever despite the growing popularity of weight loss medication.

While the arrival of weight loss injections like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro have undoubtedly changed the weight management landscape, Karen Fay, who runs groups in Bolton Le Sands and Morecambe (Bare), says the drugs will never replace weight-loss methods based on lifestyle changes, like Slimming World.

She says: “While, of course, we know and our members are living proof that lasting weight loss can be achieved without drugs, we also understand that when you’re desperate to lose weight, it can be tempting to try something new that promises instant results. The truth is though there’s no magic bullet – losing weight and maintaining that weight loss requires change. Weight loss drugs need to go hand-in-hand with making changes to your diet, activity and mindset. They’re not a replacement for those changes.”

A recent University of Oxford study[1] found exactly this. It showed that people who stop taking weight loss drugs typically regained the weight they lost within a year, with full weight regain expected in under two years, if they don’t maintain a healthy lifestyle afterwards.

Karen says Slimming World’s approach is focused on helping its members to make lasting changes. She says: “Our healthy eating plan encourages members to eat nutritious, everyday food so they lose weight without deprivation, and we have an activity programme that helps members increase how much and how often they move, at their personal pace. In our groups, members get behaviour change support which helps them to understand themselves more deeply as a slimmer and change the way they think about food, activity and their weight. With over 55 years’ expertise in helping people lose weight and transform their lives, we believe Slimming World offers the very best package there is when it comes to helping people to adopt healthy habits for life. That’s why we’re committed to offering support to everyone, including providing wraparound care for members who are taking weight loss drugs alongside attending Slimming World.”

Currently 64 million people in the UK are living with overweight and obesity. Karen says: “Many people join our groups after trying to lose weight beforehand, often alone and unsuccessfully. They understand they need support because it isn’t easy – and it’s even harder on your own. Whether you’re using weight loss medication or have had surgery, lasting change needs real support. My members form strong friendships in group, and there’s nothing quite like the motivation and accountability that comes from losing weight with others who understand the challenges. Being part of a group helps you to stay on track and committed until the changes you’re making become everyday habits.”

Despite more weight loss drugs now being available, a poll of 2,000 adults[2] revealed 69 per cent of adults would still be unlikely to take them. Of those, 25 per cent say they don’t want to change the way they eat, drink and socialise, 21 per cent worried they wouldn’t be getting the nutrition they need for good health and 20 per cent say they love their food too much.

Karen says: “I often hear from new members how amazed they are that they can lose weight without feeling like they’re missing out. In fact, in a recent survey of our members conducted by OnePoll, 85 per cent told us they were surprised they could lose weight while still eating foods they loved.”

The survey of members of Slimming World’s 13,000 community weight loss groups and online programme[3] found that 89 per cent love losing weight while getting all the nutrients they need. Over three quarters (77 per cent) of members questioned now make healthy, nutritious, filling meals that the whole family enjoys and 76 per cent feel proud that they’re passing on healthy habits to their families. More than half (56 per cent) report being surprised at how quickly they’ve lost weight since joining Slimming World.

Karen has lost 8 and a half stone since joining Slimming World in 2010 and maintained for over 5 years. She says: “I’m delighted with my weight loss, it’s something I never dreamed I’d be able to achieve. I reduced my risks of many health issues, protected my future health and I’m fitter than I ever dreamed I would be. She added “I was so utterly desperate to lose weight. So I get it and that’s why I would never judge anyone for going down the route of weight loss injections. However I’m personally glad I didn’t choose that option because I feel confident that I’ve learned how to make changes I can keep up forever – so I’ll never go back to the old me”.

“I’ve changed the way I think about food and the expertise shared at group has helped me to see where and why my previous attempts at losing weight didn’t work. Now I know my triggers, I can spot when something might have the potential to send me off track and put a plan in place to protect my weight loss. I’m so grateful to Slimming World and that’s why in 2021 I decided to train to become a Consultant to use my expertise to support others on their weight loss journeys.”