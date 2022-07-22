‘Significant improvement’ recognised in Lancashire psychiatry services

The new report follows an inspection of the services as part of a national review of urgent and emergency care centres which began in April.

The review looked at the impact of mental health liaison within urgent emergency care centres and assessed three domains – safe, responsive and well-led.

The report details the significant improvements made in these services since they were last inspected in 2019, and confirms a higher quality of care and patient experience.

The CQC inspectors found services provided safe care; staff assess and manage risk well; patients have access to a range of services to meet their needs; and leaders have the skills, knowledge and experience to perform their roles.

The report also highlights that throughout the service staff felt supported, valued and respected and the culture at the trust promoted equality and diversity, supported career progression and enabled staff to raise any concerns without fear.Inspectors praised the culture of continuous improvement within the service and highlighted some helpful areas for further improvement including improving access to mental health inpatient services. The Trust and its commissioners have developed an inpatient improvement investment strategy and plan to address this.

Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust provides a range of services including secondary mental health care across this area.