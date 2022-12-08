Scarlet fever is a highly contagious infection caused by the Strep A bacteria. Symptoms include a sandpapery skin rash and a white coating on the tongue.

It used to be a very serious infection, but thanks to antibiotics most cases these days are mild and easily treated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in very rare occasions, the bacteria that causes scarlet fever - Strep A - can get into the bloodstream and cause a potentially deadly infection called invasive Group A Strep (iGAS). Parents are urged to seek medical advice if their child is getting worse, has a fever, is eating much less than normal or is very tired or irritable.

Tongue of a child with scarlet fever - strawberry tongue.

In England and Wales, the UK Health Security Agency publishes the number of scarlet fever cases reported in every local authority area.

Figures for the most recent week, up to December 4, show the Isle of Wight had the most cases that week, at 32. This was followed by Leeds, with 22 cases, and Allerdale in Cumbria, with 20 cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many cases of scarlet fever have been reported in Lancashire?

In Lancashire, nine local authorities had cases reported to the week ending December 4, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the number of scarlet fever cases reported, to the week ending Dec 4, in each Lancashire authority:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn with Darwen – 2

Blackpool – 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley – 0

Chorley – 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde – 0

Hyndburn – 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster – 8

Pendle – 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston – 1

Ribble Valley – 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossendale – 3

South Ribble – 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Lancashire – 4

Wyre – 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why has there been an increase in scarlet fever cases this year?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rates of scarlet fever are above average this year, but are not at record highs. 2018 saw particularly high levels, with nearly 32,000 cases reported across England and Wales that year.

So far this year, just over 23,000 cases have been reported to the authorities. The same period in 2018 saw 30,600 reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarlet fever rates dipped considerably during the coronavirus pandemic, due to social distancing restrictions and increased hygiene precautions such as handwashing.

What has the Government said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Colin Brown, deputy director of the UK Health Security Agency said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual. The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics. In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive Group A strep (iGAS).

“This is still uncommon; however, it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad