Royal Lancaster Infirmary ward to reopen after norovirus outbreak
A hospital ward which was closed to visitors after an outbreak of norovirus reopens today, Tuesday.
Ward 35 at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary will reopen for visiting as of this afternoon, following the winter vomiting bug outbreak.
Cleaning has commenced and the ward will gradually open to admissions across the day.
Relatives and carers of patients on Ward 35 will be updated and informed of visiting conditions.
A University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone for your patience and support throughout.”
