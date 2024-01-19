Roadshow comes to Morecambe to find those ‘unaware’ they have liver damage

People at risk of liver disease in Morecambe are being encouraged to get their liver checked for free with the arrival of a mobile liver screening roadshow.

One in 10 adults in Morecambe may be walking around with liver disease and be completely unaware because there are usually no symptoms in the early stages, warns the British Liver Trust.

East Lancashire NHS Trust has partnered with the British Liver Trust to offer liver health checks to people at risk of liver disease by bringing the charity’s Love Your Liver unit to the town centre.

People who live with obesity, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, drink alcohol in large quantities, or are at risk of viral hepatitis are invited to visit the mobile liver unit at Morrisons in Central Drive on Wednesday January 24 between 10am and 4pm. Nine in 10 cases of liver disease are preventable, with the above conditions being the main causes.

The British Liver Trust roadshow will be in Morecambe on January 24.

The roadshow comprises a mobile unit where people can find out if they are at risk. Free liver health scanning will also be available using a non-invasive device.

Meanwhile, healthcare professionals will also provide expert guidance on how to keep your liver healthy including diet, exercise and healthy living.

Pamela Healy, chief executive of the British Liver Trust, said: “We are delighted that East Lancashire NHS Trust has hired our Love Your Liver mobile unit, allowing them to bring information and guidance about preventative liver disease to the people of Morecambe.

“One in three of us are at risk of liver disease and the numbers of people being diagnosed have been increasing at an alarming rate. Liver damage develops silently with no signs or symptoms and people often don’t realise they have a problem until it is too late. "Although the liver is remarkably resilient, if left until symptoms appear, the damage is often irreversible.

“Approximately 10% of the people scanned at the British Liver Trust’s mobile Love Your Liver events nationwide need to have further checks.”

The British Liver Trust’s Love Your Liver campaign focuses on three simple steps to Love Your Liver back to health:

1. Drink within recommended limits and have three consecutive days off alcohol every week

2. Cut down on sugar, carbohydrates and fat, and take more exercise

3. Know the risk factors for viral hepatitis and get tested or vaccinated if at risk