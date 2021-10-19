Remember your loved ones by dedicating a light to them in Lancaster this Christmas

A previous Light up a Life service at St John's Hospice.

Light Up a Life is an important part of the festive season as it helps the community come together to remember their loved ones and also helps to raise funds for St John’s so it can continue to bring care, compassion and support to thousands of local people.

The Light Up a Life campaign is a much-loved opportunity that encourages people who have experienced loss to pause and think about their loved one.

People from all over the area dedicate a light on the St John’s Hospice trees in memory of a loved one so that their light shines throughout the festive season to bring comfort to both them and the community.

St John’s Hospice Light Up a Life dedication cards.

When a person makes a dedication, they receive a handwritten calligraphy card to display alongside their home decorations or to gift to another.

The St John’s Hospice trees will be lit on Friday December 3 to make a display where all the dedications will shine brightly together.

The Light Up a Life celebration services moved online last year, but the traditional events return this year in Kendal and Lancaster. There is no cost to attend these events, but St John’s will be issuing a limited number of tickets to comply with coronavirus safety guidance on a ‘first come, first served basis’.

An online event will also be held for people who would prefer to stay at home to remember the one they love.

St John's will again host an online photo wall that will allow supporters to add a picture and short message on their website, allowing people to share and be part of a wider community that remembers and celebrates people they have had in their life.

Natalie Santamera, campaign and appeals manager at St John’s Hospice, said: “Light Up a Life is for everyone in our community to come together and remember loved ones, whether they have died recently or many years ago, at the Hospice, at home or elsewhere.

“We know that the festive period can be a particularly emotional time and want our community to know that bereavement support is available at St John’s and that our updated ‘Supporting you this Season’ leaflet has suggestions on how to cope at Christmas after the death of a loved one.

“It is ok to experience the joy of the season alongside the sadness of Christmas without someone special to you by your side.”

Martin Fletcher, commercial director at SWS UK, said: ‘We are extremely honoured to have been given the opportunity to support St John’s Hospice with their festive fundraiser, Light up a Life, for a second year.

"The hospice is such a large part of our community and I know it has been a lifeline for many, including some of our own employees.

"Being the sponsor behind this year’s event is SWS UK’s way of showing appreciation to the hospice and the amazing work they do. It is an association we are extremely proud of and we would like to wish them the very best for this year’s fundraising.’