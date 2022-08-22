Remember to order your repeat prescriptions in Lancaster and Morecambe before the bank holiday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As GP practices will be closed on the Bank Holiday, it is important to make sure prescriptions are filled beforehand.

Urgent treatment centres often see an increase in people attending because they have run out of medication, and NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) is hoping to keep the pressure off those services by reminding people to think ahead.

Making sure you have the right medicines could make all the difference.

People are urged to stock up on urgent medication and prescriptions before the summer bank holiday. Picture by Frank Reid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking daily medication is an important part of treatment for those with long-term health problems such as asthma and diabetes.

People can be seriously ill if they run out of medicines and may need to be admitted to hospital, which can be avoided by ordering your prescription early.

Dr Peter Gregory, associate medical director for NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB, said: “Any repeat medicines needed over the Bank Holiday should be ordered the week before at the latest, to make sure there is enough time for them to be processed and dispensed. Most GP practices need a minimum of 48 hours’ notice to issue a repeat prescription.

“Community pharmacies also generally need between 24 and 48 hours from when they receive a repeat prescription to prepare medicines.”

It is also worth checking your general medicine cabinet before the Bank Holiday to make sure it is well stocked with essentials such as paracetamol, cough and cold remedies, antihistamines, and plasters and bandages. These can all be bought cheaply from supermarkets or pharmacies and your local pharmacist can also provide free, confidential, expert advice and treatment for a variety of common complaints.

By re-stocking their medicine cabinets if needed, knowing when their GP surgery is open, and planning ahead for any necessary repeat prescriptions, people can ensure they make the most of the long weekend. For more information on how to get the most out of your medicine cabinet, visit here