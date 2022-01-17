Reindeer event raises spirits as well as money for Lancaster hospice

Pupils from St Mary’s, Kirkby Lonsdale.

There were 45 schools involved from Windermere to Pilling, Morecambe to Sedbergh, and nursery attendees as young as two years old, all the way up to GCSE students, who took part in the St John’s Hospice’s Reindeer Rush in the lead up to Christmas.

The Reindeer Rush is part of St John’s Hospice’s programme Nourish, which encourages mental and physical well-being in children.

The Reindeer Rush invites schools and other groups to set their own date and distance, and encourages children to seek sponsorship so they can raise funds for patient care. When the children carry out their Rush, they run with in their fabulous reindeer antlers – a sight to raise everyone’s spirits!

Pupils from Burton Morewood CE School

Peter Barfoot, headteacher at St Mark's CE Primary School and Nursery in Natland, said “There are few charities that have touched the lives of so many local families as St John’s Hospice.

"We are always keen to take part in the annual Reindeer Rush which combines fundraising with fitness. The children enjoy the run as part of our week of Christmas activities and everyone looks good in a pair of antlers!”

Rachel Makinson, engagement coordinator for the Forget Me Not Centre at St John’s Hospice said “We love the Reindeer Rush as it shows how children of all ages in our community have connected with their local hospice, and they love getting involved and wearing their antlers!