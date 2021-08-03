Recycle Covid face masks at wilko Lancaster through instore scheme

Wilko Lancaster is taking part in the scheme, along with 149 other wilko stores, which allows shoppers to drop off used, disposable face masks so that they can be recycled.

The scheme will now be in place until the end of September 2021.

This extension follows an initial three month pilot and will see the service remain in place at the original 150 participating stores.

A discarded PPE (personal protective equipment) face mask is pictured littered in a hedgerow. Wilko Lancaster is running a scheme where customers can recycle used facemasks at the store. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

wilko estimates that a huge 400,000 masks could be recycled via the scheme. This equates to a giant 966kg of single use plastic.

Those wishing to take part need to simply visit their nearest, participating wilko store as part of their usual shopping trip and safely drop their used single use face masks into the special collection bin.

Once full, these bins are then taken away by recycling specialists ReWorked, who together with Metrisk Ltd, Scan2Recycle are partnering with wilko in the scheme – which was the first of its kind on the UK high street.

Masks collected via the scheme are broken down into raw fibres which can be sustainably refashioned into products ranging from other safety materials for businesses, to building materials and even quality, durable public space furniture.

While masks are no longer a legal requirement, wilko is still recommending face coverings for team members and customers in busy indoor spaces. The family retailer seeks to respect individual choices while providing a sustainable solution to single-use mask disposal.

The Covid-19 crisis overall has seen a huge increase in the use of disposable face masks. While the government has encouraged Brits to dispose of face masks via general waste bins, there has been an ever-increasing volume of PPE being discarded in public spaces – meaning there are often greater levels of litter nationwide in areas such as parks, beaches and high streets; impacting the life and leisure time of local communities, endangering wildlife and ultimately harming the health of the planet.

Disposable face makes are made from polypropylene fabric - a type of plastic. An estimated 8M tonnes of general plastic waste already ends up in the world’s oceans every year, and the impact of the pandemic will only increase those figures if PPE litter continues to increase. wilko and its partners for this scheme hope by continuing to provide an easy way to safely dispose of used PPE, they can help make it easier for families to reduce litter in the community with a little win that makes a world of difference.

Jerome Saint Marc, CEO at wilko, said: “We know that our customers care about the environment and this scheme has proved again to us just how much. We’re so delighted that it’s been this much of a success and that our customers and team members are helping to reduce litter in their communities, our partners are helping to recycle the waste and that we’re able to bring it all together in our stores. It’s a little win that truly makes a world of difference.”