'Reach your peak' and help Lancaster hospice at same time

The team at the top of a peak.

The first walk has already been popular as St John’s supporters tackled the Coledale Horseshoe in the northern fells of the Lake District, and now people are raring to go for the second which follows on September 4.

Participants can choose to tackle five peaks or push themselves to do all ten; both routes starting and ending in the same place.

Keen walkers have signed up to the full ten peak route, which takes the adventurers up Barrow peak, Stile End, Outerside, Causey Pike, Scar Craggs, Sail, Crag Hill, Wandope, Hopegill Head and Grisedale Pike, with a combined climb of a huge 21,725ft!

Summit of a peak.

St John's were keen to partner with local walking experts for these adventures...and adventures they are!

David, who took part in the first Reach your Peak challenge, said: “It’s an amazing way to experience the peaks of the lakes, a very rewarding experience personally and I'm very proud of my mum for conquering the challenge too.

"The hike was led by Sean from Adventure Trails who expertly guided the group of fundraisers from peak to peak. He kept the team safe and motivated throughout the challenge.”

Rachael Makinson, senior fundraiser executive at St John’s Hospice, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Sean and Julia of Adventure Trails.

"Their expertise and knowledge has added a lot to the adventure experience and we are really looking forward to working with them in the years to come.”

Maddy Bass, director of nursing, said: "I'm a keen walker and to see people do this to support patient care is inspiring. I know how hard these walks are and it shows just how committed people are to the end of life care St John's brings to the local community!

"All the money these walkers raise will directly support patient care and support in this area so if you are taking part or sponsoring someone to do so – thank you!”