Race Equality Week: Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Trust reveals Zero Tolerance initiative to combat discrimination

Lancashire & South Cumbria's NHS Foundation Trust recently unveiled their Zero Tolerance initative

Founded in 2002, LSCFT provides a range of services including secondary mental health care, specialist inpatient child and adolescent mental health services, and perinatal mental health and forensic services across the North West. With over 200 sites and more than 7,000 members of staff, it is one of the most important healthcare providers in the region.

“I am proud of our values,” says Chris Oliver, Interim Chief Executive at LSCFT. “We are kind, we are respectful, we are a team, and we are always learning. Having a zero tolerance approach to all forms of bullying, harassment, and discrimination is core to these values. We are not yet getting this right for everyone every day: this is not okay and we must do more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Transparency is fundamental to our journey; only by hearing and accepting the lived realities of those communities, people, groups, and colleagues that we cause harm can we begin to move forward, and really start doing more,” adds Chris. “As an organisation we are committed to unlearn the stereotypes, the assumptions, and the tokenism.

Chris Oliver opening the doors to LSCFT's newly-refurbished ward for older adult female patients at Royal Preston Hospital, Skylark

“Relearn the truth, the history, our responsibility, and our contribution,” he continues. “Let us listen, trust, learn, and accept.”

Just one of many ways the trust is continuing to improve, the zero tolerance campaign reinforces the message that LSCFT - which runs a broad spectrum of physical health and well-being services in the community alongside a range of partners - will not accept any discrimination, bullying, or pre-judgement towards any members of staff or service-users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want our staff, service users, families, and local communities to feel reassured that we take any form of racism and discrimination very seriously and it will not be tolerated on any level,” says Candace Bedu-Mensah, Head of Diversity and Inclusion at LSCFT. “We have made progress but recognise there is more to do.

“We continue to be dedicated to enhancing the experience for all our staff and service users,” adds Candace. “Regardless of their race or background.”

LSCFT's recruitment event at Deepdale

As part of Zero Tolerance, staff are encouraged to report any concerns through traditional channels such as via line managers and senior leadership, as well as via new initiatives such as Freedom to Speak-Up Guardians, staff networks, and the dedicated Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are on a journey and, as Interim Chief Executive, I pledge to build safety and support for those facing bullying, harassment, and discrimination; to build trust and confidence that we will address it in all forms; and develop a culture whereby colleagues and communities are able to safely speak up,” says Chris. “We will listen up and we will follow up.