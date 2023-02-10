Race Equality Week: Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Trust reveals Zero Tolerance initiative to combat discrimination
In honour of Race Equality Week last week, Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust (LSCFT) recently launched their Zero Tolerance to racism campaign to demonstrate their dedication to support staff, service users, and all local communities whilst delivering unrivalled mental and physical health support.
Founded in 2002, LSCFT provides a range of services including secondary mental health care, specialist inpatient child and adolescent mental health services, and perinatal mental health and forensic services across the North West. With over 200 sites and more than 7,000 members of staff, it is one of the most important healthcare providers in the region.
“I am proud of our values,” says Chris Oliver, Interim Chief Executive at LSCFT. “We are kind, we are respectful, we are a team, and we are always learning. Having a zero tolerance approach to all forms of bullying, harassment, and discrimination is core to these values. We are not yet getting this right for everyone every day: this is not okay and we must do more.
“Transparency is fundamental to our journey; only by hearing and accepting the lived realities of those communities, people, groups, and colleagues that we cause harm can we begin to move forward, and really start doing more,” adds Chris. “As an organisation we are committed to unlearn the stereotypes, the assumptions, and the tokenism.
“Relearn the truth, the history, our responsibility, and our contribution,” he continues. “Let us listen, trust, learn, and accept.”
Just one of many ways the trust is continuing to improve, the zero tolerance campaign reinforces the message that LSCFT - which runs a broad spectrum of physical health and well-being services in the community alongside a range of partners - will not accept any discrimination, bullying, or pre-judgement towards any members of staff or service-users.
“We want our staff, service users, families, and local communities to feel reassured that we take any form of racism and discrimination very seriously and it will not be tolerated on any level,” says Candace Bedu-Mensah, Head of Diversity and Inclusion at LSCFT. “We have made progress but recognise there is more to do.
“We continue to be dedicated to enhancing the experience for all our staff and service users,” adds Candace. “Regardless of their race or background.”
As part of Zero Tolerance, staff are encouraged to report any concerns through traditional channels such as via line managers and senior leadership, as well as via new initiatives such as Freedom to Speak-Up Guardians, staff networks, and the dedicated Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Team.
“We are on a journey and, as Interim Chief Executive, I pledge to build safety and support for those facing bullying, harassment, and discrimination; to build trust and confidence that we will address it in all forms; and develop a culture whereby colleagues and communities are able to safely speak up,” says Chris. “We will listen up and we will follow up.
“We will do more to be accepted as true allies, we will do more to lead the way to true inclusion, we will do more to ensure people belong,” he adds. “We need to continue to do more to be kind, respectful, and to continue to learn as a team. Everyone deserves the right to bring their whole self to work.”