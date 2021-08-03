Popular walk makes welcome return for Lancaster hospice

St John’s Hospice have announced they will be bringing back their popular Moonlight Walk on September 11.

The event is a 14km walk (around 8.5 miles), setting off from the hospice in Slyne Road at 10pm, so walkers can enjoy the experience of walking at night with trees lit up and houses along the route encouraged to leave a light on to help the walkers celebrate.

Arrivals begin at 8pm so everyone taking part has time to get into the party mood, thanks to live entertainment from Beyond Radio, as well as the chance to get fun accessories and just soak up the party atmosphere.

There will also be the opportunity to write on a ribbon and add it to the hospice’s memory wall, as many people like to use the event to celebrate the life of a loved one they’ve lost. After a group warm up, everyone can set off into the night on the stewarded route.

This year’s theme is 'Party Night’!

For the first time ever, this year’s walk is open to men as well as women, and children over 11.

To celebrate, St John’s are offering a group pass (two adults and two children) for a discounted price, and Moonlight Walk regulars are encouraged to bring their partners, dads, brothers, uncles, sons and friends along too!

At the end of the walk, food and fizz will be available and every participant gets a t-shirt and a medal. Entertainment and accessories are available thanks to the support of local businesses including Ratcliffe & Bibby Solicitors, iBay Homes and EDS Hygiene to name a few.

Fundraising manager Lisa Morgan said: “It’s exciting to be back planning fundraising events after such a long time. Our wonderful community have stood shoulder to shoulder with us during this pandemic, fundraising in all sorts of ways to ensure our services can continue, so now it’s time to bring everyone back together in a safe environment for this famous event!”

St John’s Hospice is hoping this will be the perfect event for everyone after 19 months of lockdowns and restrictions to get together with friends, put party clothes and trainers on and have a great time, while supporting a much-loved local charity.

Individual tickets for the event are £15, and each participant is asked to try to raise at least £35 through sponsorship – to help celebrate St John’s 35th birthday.