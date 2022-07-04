Popular golf day raises £15k for Lancaster hospice

The Golf Day, held each year at Windermere Golf Club, is one of many popular fundraising events in the South Lakes and raised more than £15,000 profit for the hospice's work on the ward and in patient homes.

Teams from all around the area took part in the day, and many local companies provided support including South Lakes Windows as the main sponsor.

Golfers were not only treated to a wonderful course to play on, there was also an opportunity to 'beat the pro' with Andrew Waple doing the honours from Carus Green, Jager Bombs half way round courtesy of Mint and then a well-earned beer on the 19th, courtesy of Hawkshead brewery. Needless to say, this was more than a round of golf!

South Lakes Windows team on the 19th Hole.

Steven Lancaster, managing director at South Lakes Windows, said: "It is a cause that's close to my heart with my dad having been in the hospice many years ago and now that I am in a position to give something back then there is no better cause than St John's."

29 teams joined the day with first place being a card playoff after two teams from Lakeside Taxis and Aria Estates scored an impressive 102.

Prizes were handed out for the top four teams, ‘nearest the pin’ winners and the ‘longest drive’. A huge selection of fabulous auction and raffle prizes were available on the day donated by local businesses contributing to the amazing amount of income raised and also a draw to win a 4-ball at Royal Troon attracted much attention.

Catherine Butterworth, director of income generation at St John’s Hospice, said: “It’s wonderful to see so many golfing fans turning out to fundraise for St John's, some with a personal connection to the hospice through friends and families.

Catherine Butterworth and Shirley Morch, St John's Hospice.

"Many supporters attend because they know about our work in their local community with night sitting, palliative respite visits, Hospice at Home, in addition to the care provided on the inpatient ward and by Clinical Nurse Specialists.”

St John's Hospice is now inviting teams and businesses to join them for the 10th annual Golf Day in 2023. To book, contact the St John’s Hospice fundraising on 01525 382538.

Team Porsche.

Team Jilly Tots.

Team Fishwick, Beetham Hall.

Steven Lancaster, South Lakes Windows.

LARS Communications team.

The Porsche Team car with St John's Hospice Staff.