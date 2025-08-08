Popular AlannaFest event returns in aid of Lancaster cancer charity

A family-friendly music festival is set to return to Morecambe to raise money for cancer and bereavement charity CancerCare.

AlannaFest will be held at Trimpell Sports & Social Club in Morecambe on Sunday August 24 from 11am to 5pm.

Features of the event will include live music, dance performances, rides, bouncy castles, stalls, food outlets and much more.

Now in its eighth year, all ticket sales and donations go to CancerCare, a local and independent charity who provides free counselling and complementary therapies to adults and children affected by cancer, life-shortening illness and bereavement.

Family fun at a previous Alannafest. Picture by Mike Jackson Photography.

AlannaFest was first held in 2017 to celebrate the life of Alanna Duffy, who sadly died from leukaemia in 2008. The event is run by Alanna’s mum Stella and sister Katie and they have raised tens of thousands of pounds for CancerCare over the years.

Local acts taking to the stage this year include Teddy Sims, Mark The Soul Man Yates, Andy Creevy and Jazz Johnson.

This year’s AlannaFest is generously sponsored by EDF Energy Heysham.

CancerCare’s deputy head of fundraising Kat Michaels said: “We are so looking forward to another year of AlannaFest, an event which has become a well-known fixture in the Morecambe community’s summer calendar.

"Please join us for lots of family-friendly fun whilst we raise essential funds so we can continue to support people in our local community affected by cancer and bereavement. We are so grateful to the Duffy family for their continued support and commitment to CancerCare.”

Buy your tickets via Skiddle at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/Trimpell-Sports-And-Social-Club/AlannaFest-2025/41056599/