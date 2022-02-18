Police and trading standards join forces to crack down on underage vape selling in Lancaster

Trading standards and the Lancaster neighbourhood policing team have conducted a joint operation into the selling of vapes to under 18s.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:56 am
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:58 am

Lancaster police reported that of the nine shops visited for a spot check this week, two failed the test purchase.

This will now be followed up by trading standards.

Lancaster Area Police said: "We will continue to keep our communities and children safe!"

Police carried out spot checks on vape sellers this week.