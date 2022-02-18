Police and trading standards join forces to crack down on underage vape selling in Lancaster
Trading standards and the Lancaster neighbourhood policing team have conducted a joint operation into the selling of vapes to under 18s.
Lancaster police reported that of the nine shops visited for a spot check this week, two failed the test purchase.
This will now be followed up by trading standards.
Lancaster Area Police said: "We will continue to keep our communities and children safe!"