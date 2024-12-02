As we reported earlier, the new Royal Lancaster Infirmary has been earmarked for a site at Bailrigg East - between the A6 and the M6 - just north of Lancaster University’s Health Innovation Campus. The land is around two miles south of the current facility.

It is understood that a deal to acquire the site was concluded last week.

However, health bosses are keen to stress that no final decisions have been taken and full public consultations into the proposals will be carried out before the blueprint - which would also require planning permission - is given final approval.

The land agreement has been reached even before the conclusion of the government’s ongoing review into the nationwide new hospitals programme.

While the purchase of the site is not a guarantee that the project will go ahead, it is the most positive sign yet that the outcome of the review will be favourable - not least because the national programme had to release the funds to acquire the land.

Nevertheless, the NHS has said an “exit strategy” can be enacted if its plans change.

Rebecca Malin, programme director for the Lancashire and South Cumbria New Hospitals Programme, said some degree of “certainty” was needed about possible locations in order to move into the public engagement and consultation phases.

She said there had been a painstaking assessment of the sites so far put forward, all of which had to lie within a 10-mile radius of the current facilities. It is understood there were nine for the RLI.

The proposed new facilities will have single rooms with ensuite facilities for all inpatients - a far cry from what is available on the existing sites.

No details have yet been published about the number of beds that will be available at each site - although the NHS says it expects them to be “similar” to current levels - nor about that other perennial patient concern, car parking.

If the preferred locations ultimately get the go-ahead, the new Royal Preston Hospital will spring up on land off Stanifield Lane in Farington, close to the junction of the M65 and M6.

The proposed plot is close to the site that was once earmarked for a new IKEA store and lies in South Ribble - some eight miles from the city’s existing hospital in Fulwood.

PROPOSED NEW ROYAL LANCASTER INFIRMARY SITE: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The NHS says of the site:

***it is at Bailrigg East, Lancaster, north of and in close proximity to Lancaster University;

***the nearest residential area is adjacent to the north of the site;

***the nearest motorway is the M6, with the A6 being the nearest major road for access;

***Lancaster railway station is 3.2 miles away

***bus routes are found along the A6 and within the university campus.