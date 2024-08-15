Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what you need to know 🐶

House plants are a common feature that help to brighten up our homes.

But did you know that some houseplants could be toxic to our four-legged friends?

A leading pet health expert is warning of the threat posed by 5 common house plants.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to keep your cats and dogs safe.

Houseplants have exploded in popularity ever since the Covid pandemic, with over 100 million posts on TikTok dedicated to the trend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only do they look good, houseplants may offer lots of benefits from reducing anxiety to easing stress and also purifying the air within our homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some houseplants might be dangerous for our pets, with veterinary and nutrition consultant for Burns Pet Nutrition, Emily Boardman warning that dogs and cats can become seriously ill and even die after coming into contact with toxic plants.

Pet health expert warns these five common houseplants could kill a cat or dog. (Photo: Pexels/ Huy Phan, Pixabay) | Pexels/ Huy Phan, Pixabay

Boardman explains: “Pet owners should be extremely careful about the house plants in their homes and be aware of the ones known for being toxic for their four-legged friends. Generally, cats tend to lick plants while some dogs in nature will eat anything in sight, which can sadly lead to fatal repercussions.”

She continues: “My advice would be to do some thorough research before making any house plant purchases. As an extra precaution, I would attempt to keep all plants out of reach of your pets regardless.” Adding: “If you believe your pet has been adversely affected by a toxic plant, get in touch with a vet as soon as possible.”

These five common houseplants that can prove toxic to cats and dogs.

Velvet Leaf Philodendron (Philodendron Micans)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Velvet Leaf Philodendron (Philodendron Micans) are hanging plants that boast beautiful, heart-shaped leaves. However, these plants can cause very severe and quick reactions in pets, particularly in dogs where their consumption can be fatal.

If a dog ingests a larger quantity of these leaves they may experience severe respiratory and digestive issues that prove fatal. As well as the potential to kill your dog, these plants can also lead to them having convulsions, renal failure, and going into a coma.

Swiss Cheese Plants (Monstera Deliciosa)

Swiss Cheese Plants (Monstera Deliciosa) are popular for their large and distinctive leaves but contain insoluble calcium oxalate crystals, which can lead to swelling in the tissue of a pet's mouth and other nasty side effects like swelling and vomiting can also occur. Cats tend to lick objects more regularly meaning these plants often pose a bigger and more common threat to felines, though they are also toxic to dogs. Luckily, most cats are naturally put off by their foul taste and therefore tend not to consume enough for any serious effects to occur.

But, these plants do cause the cat’s airways to swell up, and even if there aren’t any fatal complications, your cat can still be in a great deal of pain after tasting the plant.

Snake Plant (Sansevieria)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snake Plant (Sansevieria) is known as one of the easiest plants to care for because it “thrives on neglect” and only needs watering once every two weeks - however, owning one may mean you’re neglecting your pet.

The Snake Plant contains toxic substances known as saponins - a unique molecule structure that enables them to interact with lipids, essential components of cell membranes. When eaten, these saponins can cause inflammation, irritation, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and other adverse effects.

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifloia)

Despite being among the easiest houseplant to look after, ZZ Plants (Zamioculcas zamiifloia) are to be handled with care because they are toxic to both humans and their pets.

They can cause diarrhoea, vomiting and severe irritation to the mouths of dogs and cats. The calcium oxalate & saponinsy in the plants also means they are toxic to humans, and should be handled with gloves as they can cause irritation to the skin and pain if ingested.

Lilies (lilium)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lilies (lilium) are very appealing plants to have in the house because of their air-purifying qualities - they can greatly improve breathing for the homeowner.

However, lilies are extremely dangerous to cats if they ingest them because they contain toxins that can cause severe kidney damage, which can in some cases prove fatal. They can also cause stomach pain in dogs, though they general have a greater resistance to their toxins.

What plants are non-toxic?

So, now we know what to avoid, what houseplants are pet safe? Boardman explains: “There are many plants that are pet-friendly like White Star’s (Calathea Majestica), String Of Hearts (Ceropegia), Ponytail Palm (Beucarnea Recurvata) and Fishbone cactus (Epiphyllym Anguliger), which are all non-toxic.“ Did you know that houseplants can be toxic to pets? Share your opinion in the comment section below.