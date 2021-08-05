Pedal power: Lancaster cyclists raise £6k for deserving charities by completing 200-mile ride

Lune Racing Cycling Club members Andy Murphy, Jack Baxter, Ian Breslin, Chris Didsbury, Jon Linscott, Rich Mellon, Simon Mumford and Andrew White took on the challenge in aid of Bay Hospitals Charity, the Brain Tumour Charity, the ME Association and Parkinson’s UK.

Support for Bay Hospitals Charity was inspired by group member Andy Murphy, whose twin boys were cared for at the Special Care Baby Unit at Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Andy did the ride in memory of his son Joshua Daniel Murphy, who died at nine days old after being born prematurely 28 years ago.

Joshua’s brother Damon acted as the support driver for the riders, with Andy’s wife Janice forming part of the extended team.

Riders get on their bikes for epic 200-mile challenge

Speaking about the ride, Andy said: “We had a really great day - it was perfect cycling weather, and I felt pretty good all day. As we climbed out of Hawes after 160 miles I thought I was going to find it hard, but I got into a rhythm and found I was feeling really good. All-in-all it was 11-and-half hours of riding and another three hours stopping to eat and rest.

“We have already raised at least £6,000, but we would love to reach £8,000 so we can give £2,000 to each of our charities, so any further donations will be very gratefully received.”

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust Chief Nurse and Deputy Chief Executive Sue Smith OBE said: “I’d like to congratulate the whole team for this amazing achievement and to thank the riders and their supporters for the funds they have raised for Bay Hospitals Charity.

“The work of our hospitals and our colleagues within out Trust has such a profound effect on people’s lives, and it is lovely that Andy, Janice and Damon have been able to come together as a family to complete this challenge in memory of Joshua.”

Bay Hospitals Charity funds the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.