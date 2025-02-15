PE, school sport and physical activity can transform young lives - new research

PE, school sports and physical activity (PESSPA) are critical tools in fostering healthier, happier and more resilient children and young people, a new study from University of Manchester experts in collaboration with the Youth Sport Trust has concluded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an article summarising their findings published by Policy@Manchester, Dr Sarah MacQuarrie and Dr Alexandra Hennessey uncover “a nuanced understanding of how PESSPA can tackle physical, emotional, and social challenges” faced by younger members of society.

The project conducted research across five diverse schools - two secondary, two primary and one alternative provision – with each the subject of a comprehensive case study.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Challenges such as inadequate facilities, socio-economic barriers and gender disparities were found to hinder participation,” MacQuarrie and Hennessey explain. “Yet the study recognised schools’ creativity in addressing these issues through tailored programs, community partnerships and student-centred approaches.”

A new study has examined how school sport and physical activity can boost young people’s wellbeing

Students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) face “unique challenges” including limited access to appropriate and properly funded facilities. But the authors add: “Inclusive practices - such as adapting sports to accommodate diverse abilities - demonstrate the potential for PESSPA to serve as a vital bridge in reducing inequities and promoting inclusive practice.”

The study revealed “concerning trends in prolonged sedentary behaviour” with 43% of pupils surveyed found to be spending over four hours daily on screens and 23% engaging in “extended sedentary activities.” Further, 7.2% of pupils reported feeling lonely often or all of the time compared to national trends of 5.5%, with pupil happiness at 6.4 compared to national reports of 7.7 out of 10.

“Physical activity offers a powerful counterbalance to these challenges, enhancing mood, reducing feelings of loneliness,” MacQuarrie and Hennessey argue. “Schools should actively address concerns by integrating engaging, movement-based activities into daily routines. Programmes that emphasise the fun and social aspects and create comfortable and accessible opportunities for physical activity can shift behaviours and cultivate healthier lifestyle patterns among students.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their article, the University of Manchester academics set out a series of recommendations for policymakers and educators to harness “the transformative potential of PESSPA to uplift communities and catalyse generational change.”

These include advice to the Department for Education to “prioritise safe, versatile and inclusive facilities for all schools.” This could be achieved, they suggest, by launching a consultation to gauge the views of “educators, practitioners and school leaders to build a national picture of how this infrastructure in schools needs to be developed and maintained at scale.”

To embed physical activity in school culture, the Department is encouraged to “integrate PESSPA across curricula and extracurricular activities, recognising its role in fostering holistic development.” MacQuarrie and Hennessey continue: “Community assets can also be leveraged here, and local authorities should support schools to strengthen partnerships with local sports organisations to enhance reach and impact.”

To promote equity, they urge policymakers to offer tailored programmes for underserved groups, including girls and children with special educational needs. They add: “As the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill progresses, there is opportunity to embed this into legislation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And to tackle sedentary behaviours, the authors advocate “the development of policies and programmes to drive awareness regarding screen time and promote active lifestyles that are valued by children and young people.”

They conclude: “Our research findings in collaboration with Youth Sport Trust demonstrate how equipping educators and empowering youth hinges on a collective commitment to champion PESSPA as a cornerstone of education and wellbeing. By embedding physical activity at the heart of school life, we can inspire a generation to thrive physically, mentally and socially.”

‘Transforming children and young people’s futures through PE, school sport, and physical activity’ by Dr Sarah MacQuarrie and Dr Alexandra Hennessey is available to read on the Policy@Manchester website.