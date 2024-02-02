News you can trust since 1837
Over 95% of patients in Morecambe Bay and Lancaster waiting less than six weeks for diagnostic scans

Patients across Morecambe Bay and Lancaster are now waiting less time for diagnostic scans such as CT, MRI and ultrasound.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:14 GMT
More than 95 per cent are receiving tests within six weeks of being referred for imaging which is within the national diagnostic imaging target, meaning they can start receiving any further treatment they need sooner.

It also puts the Morecambe Bay trust in the top 10% for diagnostic imaging performance in England.

Imaging services manager and clinical director of core clinical services at UHMBT, Debbie Crawford, said this has been made possible through investing in new technology and equipment.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

She said: “The introduction of new technology and new scanners has not only improved the quality of the tests but also played a role in creating and retaining a robust workforce.

“This has helped us to keep patients at the centre of everything we do which has been essential for the Trust to deliver its diagnostic imaging services successfully.”

Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, diagnostic imaging services in Morecambe Bay continued running safely throughout the pandemic, helping manage routine waiting lists as well as emergency scans and cancer cases.

Director for the Lancashire and South Cumbria Diagnostics Collaborative, Jack Smith, added: “This is positive news for the residents of Morecambe Bay. Quicker access to diagnostic imaging tests helps speed up diagnosis, so people can start getting the help they need quicker.

“This impressive performance is ahead of schedule and the improved health outcomes and patient experience being achieved is a testament to the talented and hard-working staff in our UHMBT services.”

The Lancashire and South Cumbria Diagnostics Collaborative represents all NHS providers in this integrated care system, working together to maximise best use of resources. They have been pivotal in securing funding to enable sustainable increases in capacity to meet growing demand.

