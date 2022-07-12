Over 1,000 primary school students in Lancaster benefit from health, wellbeing and safety days

The sessions, which were for Reception to Year 6 students, were organised by Lancaster Integrated Care Community (ICC) and were held at Ryelands Primary and Nursery School, Willow Lane Primary School, Cathedral Catholic Primary School and Christ Church Primary School.
Sarah Baines, development lead for Lancaster ICC, said: “We wanted to share key health wellbeing and safety messages with pupils in a safe and reliable way. We have looked at what are healthy behaviours around physical activities, diet and food, and mental health and wellbeing."
A student at Cathedral Catholic Primary School said: “This has been the best day ever.”
Lucy Naylor, who is the headteacher at Willow Lane Primary School, said: “The children had such a fun day. They really enjoyed every session and it was great to see so many members of our community there.”
Activities at each session included:
Basic Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training for all years led by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS), who also provided additional CPR training for parents, teachers and Lancaster mayor Coun Joyce Pritchard at the Willow Lane School Fair.A pupil parliament led by Lancaster City Council.A talk by Kooth (an online mental wellbeing community) about how to keep well and look after mental health.Outdoor physical activities and circuits led by Morecambe Football Club and Salt Ayre Leisure Centre.Healthy eating, a bushtucker trial and smoothie making led by Lancaster and Morecambe College.A demonstration on how to grow your own fruit and vegetables by Claver Hill Community Food Growing Project.
Numerous organisations were involved in the series of events, including Lancashire Constabulary, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, NWAS, Lancaster City Council, WiseUp, Kooth, Lancaster and Morecambe College, Morecambe Football Club, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, Child and Adult Mental Health Services (CAMHS), Laura Sandham Dance, Claver Hill, CancerCare, Royal National Lifeboat Institute, Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, Less Food Futures, Galloways Society for the Blind and We Are With You.